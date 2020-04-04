|
|
CATHERMAN (ROESCH), Lois Lois Roesch Catherman, 91, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 13, 1929 to Ruth Elizabeth Cook and Joseph Paul Roesch. She resided in Atlanta since 1967. Lois graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, PA, then attended Miss Conley's School for Girls before receiving her Certification for Teaching from the University of Pittsburgh. She returned to Miss Conley's School to teach shorthand and business machines for three years. Lois became an administrative assistant in 1951 within the Education Center of the Pittsburgh corporate offices of Westinghouse Electric Company. She worked there until 1954 when she met and married one of the students in the management training program, Harold (Hal) Catherman. Lois and Hal transferred though Hal's job promotions to Johnstown, PA, Wilmington, DE, Richmond, VA, West Chester, PA, and finally to Atlanta where Lois finally stopped referring to herself as "Mrs. Newcomer." Her business career continued as the receptionist for the Ben Meadows Company in Chamblee from 1981 to 2001. Lois loved being a member of Chamblee First United Methodist, including teaching Sunday School for elementary students for 28 years, calling those children her "second family." She introduced the first live Nativity at Chamblee Methodist, playing Mary while Hal played Joseph. Lois also served in the church Worship Committee, Shepherding Committee, Council of Ministries, Mission Committee, Administrative Board, Food Pantry, Advisory Committee, and as a member of the Faith Works Sunday School Class. At Marist School where her two sons attended, she was one of the original six moms to form the Marist Mothers Prayer Group. Lois was predeceased by her loving husband Hal. Known to her family as "Nanny," she is survived by her sons Brad and Gary (Anne), and her six grandchildren, Andy Catherman, Caroline Catherman, Christine Catherman, John Catherman, Elizabeth Adams, and Philip Adams. The family wishes to thank the compassionate care providers at A.G. Rhodes Wesley Woods. A private ceremony will take place at Prospect Methodist Cemetery in Chamblee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fund of Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020