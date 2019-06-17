COX, Lois Evelyn Garrett Lois Cox, 85 of Marietta, formerly of Franklin, NC and Albany, GA entered Heaven's Gates June 8, 2019. Mrs. Cox was a member of Grace Life Church in Marietta. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Capt. Michael Cox; parents, Clara and Stewart Garrett and her siblings, Horace Garrett, Mamie Ruth Hathcock and Leroy Garrett. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Cox, three sons, Dr. Duane Cox (Sandy) of Marietta, Phil Cox (Mindy) of Alpharetta, and David Cox of Marietta and one daughter, Merri Burgess (Walter) of Thomaston. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Rodney Cox (Andrea) of San Antonio, TX, Dr. Michele Streeter (Matt) of Salada CO, Shelby Burgess of Alpharetta, Melissa Scales (Chris) of Canton, and Robert DePalma of Boca Raton, FL plus eight great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a loving and compassionate caregiver, Deborah Maynard. Mrs. Cox was a native of Kilmichael, MS. She and her spouse celebrated 70 years of marriage this past March. During their marriage, they lived in numerous states as well as Spain and Germany. Mrs. Cox loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was His faithful servant. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very outgoing and had a multitude of friends. She had a quick wit and always spoke her mind. Mrs. Cox was a second mom to a host of children and was affectionately known as Big Mama and Mama Cox. In Albany, she was a Stanley Home products dealer for nearly 30 years. She was a multi-talented craftsperson. She enjoyed cake decorating and taught classes for many years. Mrs. Cox loved reading, gardening, and solving puzzles. She was a great storyteller and was well known for sharing "The Frog Song". Visitation will be held on June 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on June 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Carmichael Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary