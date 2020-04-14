|
|
DURY, Lois Bailey Lois Drury, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2020. She was born in Augusta, GA, on August 31, 1924 to parents P.J. and Mildred Bailey. She graduated from Tubman High in 1941 and later attended Augusta Junior College. She graduated from DeKalb Junior College. During World War II, she was employed as a personnel clerk at Fort Gordon. She later served as a secretary at Clairmont Hills Baptist Church. Lois held memberships in Hill Baptist Church of Augusta, Second Ponce de Leon Baptist of Atlanta, Decatur First Baptist, and Clairmont Hills Baptist. Lois joins her beloved husband Jim of sixty-seven years, who passed away in 2013, and her daughter Beth Franco, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by two daughters, Clare Hudson of Ft. Mill, SC (Paul), and Jan Cox of Atlanta (Barry), as well as niece Nancy Lutes of Tucker (Chris). Lois was grandmother to Joy Cox, Elisabeth Kvernen, John Hudson, Amy Fong, Hannah Hudson, Phillip Franco, and Sam Franco; she had nine great-grandchildren. Lois will always be remembered for the loving attention and patient care she gave to her daughter Beth and to her husband Jim at the ends of their lives. Her strong belief in Jesus Christ gave her great personal strength and enabled her to be both a strong Christian witness and a role model to many. The family will have a private burial service at Floral Hills in Tucker with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020