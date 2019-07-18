|
GORDON, Lois On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Lois Gordon, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. Lois will be forever remembered by her children, Gerri, Betty, and Edward (Nancy), and her grandchildren Madeline, Lisa, Nathan (Rachel), and Daniel. Lois will stay in the hearts of her extended family and dear friends. Memorial donations in memory of Lois may be made to Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind in Warrington, PA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, at 10:00AM at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019