MCCORD, Lois M. Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Lois M. McCord age 93, will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday. June 11, 2019 at Atlanta Marantha Church S.D.A. Church 2730 Browns Mill Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30354. Mrs. McCord will lie-instate at 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Bold Springs C.M.E. Church Cemetery 169 England Chapel Rd Jackson, GA 30233. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM with at wake starting at 7:00 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mrs. McCord will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019