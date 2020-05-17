|
|
SMITH, Lois Lois Patricia Smith (Myers) passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Arthur and Lois Myers. Wife of the late Ralph Smith. Mother of Thomas (Lisa Garbaty) and Tara. Grandmother of Thomas' children, BrookeLynne Dukes, nee Garbaty Smith (Shmuel); and Vivianna Garbaty Smith, and grandmother of Tara's five children, Bentzi, Yossi, Miriam, Kevi, and Yochi. Great-grandmother of Thomas' grandson Micah and Tara's eight grandchildren. Devoted member of Skokie Valley Baptist Church and past choir member. Retired teacher at the former Stockton Elementary School in Chicago. Loved by all, a blessing to all whose paths she crossed. A righteous woman of valor. Her memory will be for a blessing to her family and many friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in her honor and memory may be made to the Skokie Valley Baptist Church of Wilmette, Illinois (skokievalley.org) or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at aspca.org. A.S. Turner of Decatur, Georgia is handling the funeral arrangements for her burial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial service will be scheduled.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020