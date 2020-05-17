Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for lois Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

lois Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
lois Smith Obituary
SMITH, Lois Lois Patricia Smith (Myers) passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Arthur and Lois Myers. Wife of the late Ralph Smith. Mother of Thomas (Lisa Garbaty) and Tara. Grandmother of Thomas' children, BrookeLynne Dukes, nee Garbaty Smith (Shmuel); and Vivianna Garbaty Smith, and grandmother of Tara's five children, Bentzi, Yossi, Miriam, Kevi, and Yochi. Great-grandmother of Thomas' grandson Micah and Tara's eight grandchildren. Devoted member of Skokie Valley Baptist Church and past choir member. Retired teacher at the former Stockton Elementary School in Chicago. Loved by all, a blessing to all whose paths she crossed. A righteous woman of valor. Her memory will be for a blessing to her family and many friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in her honor and memory may be made to the Skokie Valley Baptist Church of Wilmette, Illinois (skokievalley.org) or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at aspca.org. A.S. Turner of Decatur, Georgia is handling the funeral arrangements for her burial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial service will be scheduled.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -