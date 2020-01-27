|
|
GILPIN (BELL), Lola Phylis Elaine Lola Phylis Elaine (Bell) Gilpin of Lithonia, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and caring friend to many passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 86. Lola studied nursing in England returning as a Registered Nurse and Midwife which she stated was her true calling. She was a resident of Lithonia, Georgia for over 30 years where she enjoyed knitting and quilting but cultivating her beautiful backyard garden became her passion. Lola was born on June 9, 1933 in Falmouth, Jamaica and was the eldest child of Kathleen (Bowman) Bell (deceased) and Cyril Elliott Bell (deceased) of Falmouth, Jamaica. She is survived by her sisters June (Bell) Muschette and Clover (Bell) Batts of Kingston, Jamaica and her brother Cyril Bell of Milton Keynes England. For 55 years, she was the loving wife to Lawrence Lloyd George Gilpin who preceded her in death. Lola is survived by her loving children, son Homer Gilpin of Cleveland, OH, daughter Karen (Gilpin) Thomas and son-in-law Terry of Decatur, GA, son Kirk Gilpin and daughter-in-law Lisa of Duluth, GA. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Christopher Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Melissa Gilpin and Maya Gilpin who she loved very dearly. She will be greatly missed. Should friends desire, contributions in her name may be sent to the of America. A memorial service will be held at Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Saturday, February 1st, visitation at 10 AM and the service at 11 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020