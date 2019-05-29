|
NEAL, Lola Eve Lola Eve Neal passed away May 24th at the age of 76. She was an art graduate of Brandeis University and loved creating her own works of art. She was happily married for the past 25 years. She enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Atlanta Braves. Lola was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by husband Roger W. Neal, Lilburn, GA; brother Bill Stern of Los Angeles, CA; son Roland Block and his wife Wendy of College Station, TX.; daughter Vanette Block of High Point, N.C.; grandsons Justin and Benjamin Block. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019