HOOKS, Lona Bowen Lona Bowen Hooks, age 87, died of natural causes on March 20th, 2019 in Loganville, Georgia. Lona is survived by her three sons: Eddie, Johnny, and Buddy Hooks. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. W. and Lora Hollingsworth Bowen, her brother, John Bowen, and her sister Sue Burdette, and her husband, Ralph (Buddy) Hooks, Jr. Lona was born November 28, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lona was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother. Lona married Buddy Hooks on September 1, 1950, and they were married for more than 54 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, researching genealogy, gardening, playing games on her phone and Kindle, and reading. Her family and friends will always remember her as a sweet, loving, and generous person. Lona never met anyone she didn't like. A funeral is scheduled for Lona on Sunday, March 24th at 1:00 pm, with a viewing immediately preceding, from 11 am to 1 pm. Her grandson, Jamey Hooks, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lona's life. The family would like to thank Longleaf Hospice for their kind attention to Lona in the final weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the .