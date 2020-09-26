1/
Lonnie Barron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BARRON, Lonnie Alton


Lonnie Alton Barron, age 86 of Cumming passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army during Korea. He worked for 35 years for General Motors and 17 years as a school bus driver for Fulton County Schools. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Barron and sister, Ruby Westenfeld. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Martha Stone, daughter, Camille Shappell; son, Kenny Barron; brother, Lawrence Barron (Laura); grandchildren, Riley Barron, Josh Barron, Kyle Barron, Charla Shappell and Julianne Shappell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Lonnie's memory. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved