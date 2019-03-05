|
Lonnie C. King, one of the leaders of the Atlanta Student Movement in 1960, has died.
The protests and an economic boycott which cost downtown businesses millions of dollars over the 1960 Christmas holiday led to the desegregation of Atlanta stores and restaurants.
King was born in in Arlington, Ga., near Albany. He came to Atlanta as a young man, attending David T. Howard High School and Morehouse College.
King was not related to the family of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is gathering more information about his death.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2019