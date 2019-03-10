Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie KING

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

KING, Jr., Lonnie C. Mr. Lonnie C. King, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on Mar. 5, 2019. Celebration of his life and legacy will take place during three consecutive events, as follows: Sun., Mar. 17, 2019, family will receive friends from 4:00 till 6:00 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. His body will be available for public viewing starting at 12noon until 6:00 sharp! Mon., Mar. 18, 2019, Interment will take place at 12noon sharp! w/ Military (Navy) Honors at GA National Military Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton (Cherokee County), GA. 30114. Tue., Mar. 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 200 Auburn Ave., NE; Atlanta, GA 30312. King was the father of three children who survived him along with six grandchildren and two former wives. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now