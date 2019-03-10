|
|
KING, Jr., Lonnie C. Mr. Lonnie C. King, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on Mar. 5, 2019. Celebration of his life and legacy will take place during three consecutive events, as follows: Sun., Mar. 17, 2019, family will receive friends from 4:00 till 6:00 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. His body will be available for public viewing starting at 12noon until 6:00 sharp! Mon., Mar. 18, 2019, Interment will take place at 12noon sharp! w/ Military (Navy) Honors at GA National Military Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton (Cherokee County), GA. 30114. Tue., Mar. 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 200 Auburn Ave., NE; Atlanta, GA 30312. King was the father of three children who survived him along with six grandchildren and two former wives. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019