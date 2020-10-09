PARHAM, Jr., Lonnie
Mr. Lonnie Parham, Jr., 52, of Decatur, GA passed Friday, October 2, 2020. A Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Parham will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation for Mr. Parham will be held 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Mr. Parham will be cherished by his loving family and many dear friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2020.