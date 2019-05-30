DIETRICH, Loren A. Dietrich, Loren A., 80, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died on May 26, 2019. He fought a valiant battle against Alzheimer's Disease for 18 years. He was born on December 29, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of the late John and Vivian Dietrich. He was preceded in death by his brother John R. Dietrich. Loren graduated from the Midwest College of Engineering with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for AT&T for 25 years, making several award-winning technical innovations. Upon retiring from AT&T, he worked many years for York Telecom. An excellent trombone player, Loren was a member of the Springfield Symphony, the Springfield Municipal Band, and the Charlie Rogers Orchestra. He married his wife Marilyn in 1957. He was the proud father of Karen Newman of Buford, Georgia, and Lisa Thomas who lives in Kensington, Maryland with her husband Bill. He was an equally proud grandfather of Katie Newman, of Sterling, Virginia, Christie Newman of Oakland, California, and Alexa Thomas of Fredericksburg, Virginia. He had many devoted caregivers throughout his last years and they all agree that he was a wonderful man despite the many challenges brought on by the progression of Alzheimer's Disease. He was a strong advocate for all creatures great and small and research to prevent Alzheimer's Disease. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Loren's name to any pet charity or to Alzheimer's research. Services will be private. Flanigan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019