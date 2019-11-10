|
BROWN, Dr. Lorene Byron Dr. Lorene Byron Brown , of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at 1 PM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW Atlanta, GA (30311). Rev. Damon P. Williams, Ph.D., Sr. Pastor. Her Body will lie instate starting at 11:30 AM AKA Sorority Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will start at 12 noon. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church, starting at 12:30. Interment: Westview Cemetery. She is survived by brother Mr. Henry Byron of Tampa, FL; nieces: Mrs. Marcia (Claude) Hair, of Tampa, FL; Mrs: Sallye Pierre (Claude) Louis of Fayetteville, GA; Ms: Patricia Byron of Tampa,FL; Dr. Gay Lynn Byron of Washington, D.C. and Ms. Marlene Jacobs of Tampa, FL; stepdaughters, Dr. Paulette Bracy of Durham, NC and Mrs: Nanola (Alfred) Henry of Fort Washington, MD and a host of other relatives and friends. Tue., Pub. View. 1 - 9 and fam. will receive friends from 5:00 till 7:00 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (30331). (404)349 -3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019