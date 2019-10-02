|
SANCHEZ, Lorenzo Lorenzo "Larry" Sanchez, age 81, died on Saturday, September 28th, at home, after a heroic and meaningful life. Larry is survived by his wife, Ann Marie "Missy" Sanchez, two children: J. Scott Sanchez and Suzanna Sanchez, his daughter-in-law Christin Carone Sanchez and two grandchildren: Ryan and Riley Kate. Larry was born August 10, 1938. He was the sixth of nine children born to J.A. and Paz Sanchez. He grew up in East Los Angeles. Larry's passion was sports. He was an All-League performer in both football and baseball. After high school, Larry headed to Oregon State University on a full athletic football scholarship. Larry, a three year Varsity Letterman, played single-wing tailback/quarterback for the legendary Hall of Fame coach, Tommy Prothro. As much as Larry loved sports, he loved his country more. Larry served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Ranger unit where he was always stationed in harm's way. He bravely distinguished himself on the field of battle: SILVER STAR (exclusively for combat valor), five BRONZE STARs with V device (awarded for valor in combat), and three Army Commendation Medals with V device (awarded for valor in combat) and the COMBAT INFANTRY BADGE (awarded for participation in active ground combat while assigned as a member of an infantry unit). Larry was one of California's most highly decorated combat soldiers in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, he founded and was President and CEO of a travel agency, which he sold a decade plus later. Then, he became President and CEO of a lapel pin and promotional business. His success in business can be directly attributed to his values and beliefs that defined his life. But, it was his family and friends that saw Larry for who he really was. He always wanted people to be happy and comfortable and was always one to make a witty joke to lighten the mood so people would feel more at ease. Family was most important to him and he made sure he was always surrounded by it, sitting down to dinner almost every night together. That same passion translated to his grandkids in later years. The night before he passed away, the family had one more "family dinner" with everyone sitting down on his bed next to him while he slept. His grandson Ryan said it best: "Larry Sanchez is a respected war hero and the best grandfather ever!" Services will be held this Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at Lenbrook Retirement Community in Buckhead, GA and he will be buried in 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the final resting place of many of our country's bravest hero's. In honor of Larry's Army service, the family suggests donations to Operation Homefront, (www.operationhomefront.org/donate.), to help veterans and military families.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019