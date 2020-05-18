|
|
MOSTELLER, Loretta Loretta Sims Mosteller, 85, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Cumming, GA. Loretta was born March 21, 1935 in Dunlap, TN. She later moved to Morganton, NC, where she met her husband, Dan, and married in November 1960. They moved shortly after to Atlanta, GA, where they called home for just over 50 years. When Loretta retired from AT&T in February 1990, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and gardening. She is survived by her sons, Donald Mosteller and wife Judy, and Joel Mosteller and wife Dawn, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Dan in 2013, Son Danny in 2016, and Son Gary in 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, (nationalbreastcancer.org). There will be a private funeral service and Loretta will be laid to rest with her husband, Dan, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, in Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020