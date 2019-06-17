Services
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel
2189 Midway Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
(770) 942-2311
VERNON, Lorine Mrs. Lorine Coursey Vernon, age 87 of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was retired from AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Clifton Vernon; daughter, Cynthia Jane Peppers; brothers, Robert Coursey, Fred Coursey; sister, Eunice Coursey Grant. Mrs. Vernon is survived by daughter and son-in-law, LaVerne and Darren Merck of Loganville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey and Stacy Vernon of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Adriana Merck of Lithia Springs, Samuel Vernon and Lola Vernon of Dallas, Texas; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Joe Vernon officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Doug- lasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 17, 2019
