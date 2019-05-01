O'BRIEN, MD, Lorna Beldia Lorna Beldia O'Brien, MD passed away at home 4/28/2019 surrounded by her sisters and extended family. She was born in Roxas City, Capiz, Philippines and graduated Medical School at University of Santo Tomas in 1961. She then continued her studies for two years in London, England and St. Josephs' Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was a member of the Medical Staff, Department of OB/GYN, of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for thirty five years retiring in 2005. She was a longstanding member of the Cathedral of Christ The King. An avid traveler, an excellent chef noted for hosting elegant dinners. Her many accomplishments included roles as Physician, Obstetrician, Gynecologic Surgeon, teacher, mentor. One of her most indelible contributions was as a founding member of the Philippine Medical Association of GA. which she cofounded with Manolo Apanay, MD, Cas Garcia, MD. In 1992 she began the Piedmont Hospital Surgical Mission which was later incorporated into the GA Surgical Expeditions, Inc. These surgical missions were her philanthropic passion bringing much needed surgical care to those in need in her beloved homeland, The Philippines. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Patrick H. O'Brien. She is survived by her sisters Esme Beldia Reyes of Duluth, GA and Ann Beldia Smith, Charlotte, NC, numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues, peers, and a vast network of friends. A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, 10 a.m., at The Cathedral of Christ The King. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 1 to May 8, 2019