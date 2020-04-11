|
GLAVOSEK (PAVET), Lorna Jeanne "Lorrie" Lorna Jeanne Pavet Glavosek, "Lorrie," of Alpharetta, Georgia (formerly of Sharpsburg, Georgia) passed away on April 4, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on March 9, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Frank and Josephine Pavet. Lorrie graduated in 1963 from Eastlake North High School and from Kent State University in 1967 with a degree in Education. In 1969, she married the love of her life, Randy Glavosek, and settled in the Cleveland suburbs. In the late '70s, they moved with their son Jack to Peachtree City, Georgia in favor of its gentler climate. Lorrie spent many years as an English teacher both in the Cleveland area and in Peachtree City. In the mid-1980s, she burned the midnight oil and studied hard at her kitchen table to earn advanced degrees from West Georgia College so that she could become a school administrator. She became the Assistant Principal of McIntosh High School in Peachtree City in 1986 and later an Assistant Principal at the brand-new Whitewater High School in Fayetteville before retiring from education in the early 2000s. In recent years, she cherished time spent with family, particularly her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, knowledgeable about current events, and a formidable Scrabble player. Her family will remember her as a loving, supportive, and wise friend to all who knew her. Lorrie is survived by her son Jack, daughter-in-law Beth, and grandchildren Libby and Owen, as well as sisters Mary Lou Place (David) and Kathleen Bellinski (John). She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law Judy Priest (Tony) and brother-in-law Ken Albright, as well as cherished nieces and nephews. A memorial service may be announced at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020