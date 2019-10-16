|
|
DIAMOND, Lorraine Sharon Lorraine Sharon Diamond, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Lorraine, who was affectionately known as Lolo to her grandchildren and those who loved her, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was best known for her kindness, creativity and sense of humor. Her observations of life's absurdities and her funny take on random situations helped lighten anyone's mood and kept those around her laughing. Her sweet and kind personality let others know they mattered and were appreciated, understood and loved. Lorraine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Felicity Diamond; three daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Al Nagelberg; Debbie Diamond and Yom Maman; and Michelle and Michael Pierson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Dara Diamond; Ashley (Eric) Tinstman; Joey (Brit) Nagelberg and David Nagelberg; Ian and Brooke Maman; and Natalie and Isabelle Pierson; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Isadore Diamond, parents, Sol and Naomi Barenblit, and her granddaughter, Erin Diamond. Lorraine's life was enhanced by the compassionate care of her beloved caregivers, Georgina Leonard, Marjorie Salawone, Ruth Salawone and Betty Gullett. To quote one of her caregivers, "Lorraine Diamond -- what a lady." A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, with Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue (www.angelsrescue.org). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019