HAAS, Lorraine Theresa "Lorry" Lorraine (Lorry) Theresa Haas, age 87, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones . Born to John Francis Agnew and Helen Josephine (McCarthy) Agnew on January 5th, 1932, Lorry brightened all those around her with love and kindness. Graduating from East Hartford High School in 1949, she was the first in her family to attend college. With a true passion for dance, she spent her 20's dancing professionally and also teaching. She taught ballet, tap and jazz for over 20 years, running her own dance studio in East Hartford, then teaching at the Heiskell School in Atlanta. Most recently she was part of the East Cobb YMCA Kickers, an over 60 dance group that performs at senior functions and charity events. A longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, she was an exceptional model of faith. She loved spending time with family, reading a good book, European travels with her husband and always had a smile and a kind word to brighten everyone's day. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert August Haas, their four children: Robert August Haas Jr., Karen Marie Ingraham, Sheri Ellen Johnson (her husband Arlin Daniel Johnson) and Mark Agnew Haas; and eight grandchildren: Lauren Theresa Campbell, Andrew Martin Johnson, James (Jimmy) Martin Campbell IV, McKenna Marie Campbell, Robert (Robby) Francis Johnson, Lora Kelly Haas, Daron Wallace Johnson and Elise Victoria Johnson. In addition to her parents, Lorry was preceded in death by her siblings Helen, Francis (Frank), Mary Jane, Edward (Eddie) and son-in-law Charles (Chip) Walker Ingraham. The funeral will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia on Monday, September 16th at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Maryknoll Society (www.maryknollsociety.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019