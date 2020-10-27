1/1
Lorraine Mell
MELL, Lorraine K.

Lorraine K. Mell passed peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 23rd, 2020. Lorrie was born in New York and was 90 yrs. old. She grew up in Moodus, CT with her 3 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Labe Mell, her daughter Vallie Mell, and sister Adrienne Cherdack. Lorrie is survived by her daughters Susan Mell, husband Scott Carter, Dr. Lisa Misiewicz, husband Paul Misiewicz, granddaughter Rachel Misiewicz, brother Dr. Lewis Klapper, and sister Roberta Cummins. Lorrie received her Master's Degree in Social Work at University of Georgia later in life and worked as a Clinical Social Worker at St. Joseph's hospital until she retired at 72 yrs. old. Her final wishes were to have her ashes scattered at Hammond Park in Sandy Springs as she was instrumental in saving the park from becoming an office complex. The Mayor of Sandy Springs wrote her a letter confirming the City's approval. She was also a member of the Sandy Spring Board of Ethics. Lorrie moved from Sandy Springs to Tampa Bay, FL to spend the past 4 years of her life to be close to both of her daughters. Lorrie is remembered for her tremendous ability to help others. She always had a unique and pleasant outlook on life. If you would like to view Lorrie's celebration of life movie, please send your email address to Susan Mell samell@esourcecoach.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2020.
