MOORE, Lorraine (1926 - 2019) On March 27, 2019, Lorraine Evans Moore passed away at Union County Nursing Home in Blairsville, Georgia. Mrs. Moore was born on June 24, 1926 in Dorchester, Massachusetts to Mr. William Henry Evans and Gladys May Evans. She graduated from High School in Dorchester, MA and attended Secretarial School in Boston, MA. She went to work for American Mutual Insurance Company as a Purchasing Agent in 1950 in Boston. Lorraine Moore was a member of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church for 58 years and taught Sunday School in the 1960's and 1970's. Mrs. Moore was a long-term resident of Sandy Springs, GA for over 50 years. Lorraine taught and attended many Art and Crafts classes at the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in Sandy Springs for many years. She was an accomplished artist and displayed her art on a tour of Senior Citizens' Art Work across Atlanta and surrounding area. Many of her pieces of art are displayed in her families' homes. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, sister Beatrice Baker of Boston, MA., and nephew Paul Whitney Moore of Statesville, NC. She was married to Charles Presley Moore for 63 years and is now reunited with him in eternal life. Lorraine is survived by daughter Susan Lorraine Gibbs and son-in-law David Gibbs of Athens, GA, son Stephen D. Moore of Buford, GA, son David A. Moore and daughter-in-law Lisa L. Moore of Canton, GA, 5 grandchildren Ashley, Evan, Ryan (Rebecca), Lyndi, and Adam (Emily), 2 great-grandsons Matthew and Landon, 2 great-granddaughters, Morgan Eva and Hannah Margaret, brother-in law John Lee Moore, Sr. and sister-in-law Marilyn Moore of Statesville, NC., 2 nephews John Moore, Jr. and Bobby Baker of Scottsdale, AZ, and many cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, and services will also be held at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary