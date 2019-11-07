|
FRADY (STEED), Lorraine Lorraine Steed Frady, born on April 2, 1930, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Powder Springs United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta St, Powder Springs, GA 30127, with an interment to follow at Powder Springs Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Jack Frady, daughters Frieda Frady, Anita Pelt (Michael); grandsons Patrick McCollum (Alicia), Matthew Pelt, and Jack Pelt, and a great granddaughter Bella McCollum. Lorraine attended University of Alabama and later worked as a Librarian in the Cobb County School System for 30 years. She lived most of her life in Powder Springs, and was a member of Powder Springs United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Powder Springs United Methodist Church, in Powder Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Powder Springs United Methodist Church. All arrangements made under the caring guidence of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019