|
|
WENDER, Lorraine Lorraine Wender, age 85, native of Atlanta, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1934 to Ruth and Frank Cohen, both of blessed memory. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, traveling with her loving husband of 59 years, and celebrating happy occasions with friends and family. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Pace Chambless; son, David Wender; granddaughters: Marnie and Frankie Chambless; and grandson, Liam Wender. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cristol Wender; son, Mitchel Wender and brother, Dewald Cohen, of blessed memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue. Sign online guest book at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 17, at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019