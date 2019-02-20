FOLDS, Lorrie Ann Lorrie Ann Folds, 55, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C. Lorrie enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren play baseball and being in the company of her husband. Lorrie was preceded in death by her father, Clarence W. Allen and her step-sister, Marie Richards. She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Folds, Jr.; her daughters, Ashley Dean and Victoria McDonald; her son-in-law, Alan McDonald; her son, Cage Folds; her mother and step-father, Bonnie and John Richards; her four grandchildren, Nathan, Logan, Mason and Dawson; her siblings, Gwen Vail, James Allen, Kellie Wiggins and Ginny Mitchell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. David Hammonds officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019