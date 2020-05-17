|
MCCANN, Losia Williams July 13, 1934 May 11, 2020 Losia Williams McCann, 85, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Losia was born to John Travis and Losia Holtzclaw Williams in Montgomery, Alabama where she grew up and met the love of her life, Jerry Bruce McCann. They married in 1954 and celebrated 51 years together before Jerry's passing in 2005. She attended Sydney Lanier High School and the University of Alabama. Losia was an extraordinary duplicate bridge player, earning Emerald Life Master status. She enjoyed owning an antique business and the associated and adventurous 'buying trips'. Losia was a club tennis player winning many city championships with her teams. Fall Saturdays were her favorite time of year, Roll Tide! In each of these ventures she developed deep and meaningful relationships with those around her. Her friends meant the world to her and spending time with them was a special gift that she cherished. Losia was not only a mother and grandmother to her family but also a best friend. Her family will miss her dearly. Losia is survived by her two children, Losia McCann Tomlinson (husband, Steven Jay Tomlinson) and John West McCann (wife, Julie Crisp McCann). She was preceded by her sons, Gerald Bruce McCann and Michael Travis McCann. Losia was blessed with three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Michael West McCann, Losia Addison Tomlinson, and John William McCann. A Service in her honor will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020