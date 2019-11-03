|
JENKINS (BROWN), Lou Ella Lou Ella Brown Jenkins of Doraville, Georgia passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Ella was born in Pine Log, Clay County, NC on July 20, 1936. She graduated from Clay County's Hayesville High School and went on to graduate with honors from Oglethorpe University (B.A), Georgia State University (Masters in Labor History), and from John Marshall Law School (J.D.). She practiced law until the eve of her death. In recent years she concentrated her practice in pro bono or reduced fee estate work, criminal defense, and bankruptcy work for senior citizens and other members of the community. Lou Ella was a dedicated servant of her family and community throughout her life. She served on the Board of the Doraville Library, and was a Trustee of the DeKalb Library System. She and her late husband, Doraville Mayor Ray Jenkins, began the Doraville Senior Luncheon to provide food and fellowship for senior citizens, and organized an annual holiday toy drive for Toys for Tots. Lou Ella prepared and delivered meals to home-bound and ill members of the community on a continuing basis. Her love of education and lifelong learning culminated in her establishment of a scholarship for Hayesville High school graduating seniors in honor of her late mother, Hope Caler Brown. Lou Ella is preceded in death by her late husband, Doraville Mayor Ray Jenkins, and by her parents, Glenn and Hope Caler Brown of Brasstown, NC. Lou Ella is survived by her children, Beverley Evans (Tim) of Snellville, GA, Karen Jenkins Young (Bobby) of Saint Simons Island, GA, and by Doug Jenkins (Sheri) of Elberton, GA; sisters and brothers Leuna Bunnell of Horse Cave, KY, Murriel Rogers (Kenneth) of Murphy, NC, Karen Smith (Louis) of Greenville, SC, Winston Brown (Lucille) of Greenville, SC, Wendell Brown (Landis) of Bishop, GA, Hoyt Brown (Janice) of Murphy, NC, and Judy Ledford of Cleveland, GA; five much-loved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lou Ella's pallbearers will be Doug Jenkins, Tim Evans, Bobby Young, Philip Evans, Will Jenkins, Marvin Brown, and Tony Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandy Jenkins, Emily Reese, Jessica Law, Wayne Chambers, Colton Rowe, Tony Snow, Annette Jenkins, Melinda Jenkins, Major General John King, Georgia Insurance Commissioner, and Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Services honoring Lou Ella will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 AM, at H. M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, followed by her burial at Georgia National Cemetery at 2:30 PM, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Ray Jenkins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to a . The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Rev. Winston Worrell of Northwoods Methodist Church, Wayne and Betty Chambers, Mary Coggins, Baillo Barry, and to the Doraville Police Department.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019