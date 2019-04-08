STORMONT, Louellen Walters Louellen Walters Stormont (Lou) died peacefully at Lenbrook Square, A Planned Care Community, on April 5th, 2019. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Lou was born in Hartford, CT, on June 26, 1937. Following her High School Graduation, she attended the Bennett Finishing School for Girls in New York City. She then attended the University of Georgia where she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and made many life-long friends. At UGA she also met the love of her life and future husband, Naval Ensign Richard M. Stormont (Dick). She and Dick were married in November of 1959 just before he shipped out on the USS Coral Sea. Lou and Dick settled in Atlanta where her three children were born. In addition to tirelessly raising her very active offspring, she joined the Junior League and was involved in tutoring young children in reading, and singing in the Junior League choir, The Peach Pipes. Ever the elegant southern lady, Lou was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who cared deeply for those around her. She was also extremely bright and qualified to become a member of Mensa. She enjoyed friendly intellectual conversations as well as many creative endeavors including, but not limited to painting and drawing, reading, playing the guitar and piano, singing and interior design. Lou used her myriad talents to create wonderfully special holidays and events for family and friends. She loved writing "fun" poetry and she never met a pun she didn't like. Lou also loved her church. She sang in the choir of every church she ever joined and volunteered in many capacities there as well. In 1975, Lou decided to turn her passion for decorating her own home into a business and founded The Pace Interiors. Her work was showcased in Decorator Show Houses and magazines. Eventually her company became known as Lou Stormont Interiors. When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and forced to retire after more than 30 years in business, her absence was felt by all of her clients as well as those many whom she had befriended at ADAC and many other antiques and interiors sources around Atlanta. In addition to her husband of 59 1/2 years, Lou is survived by her sister, Sister Marie Virginia Walters of Sinsinawa, WI, her three children: Stacy Freeman (Reid), Rich Stormont, Jr. (Lauren) and John Stormont (Gina) as well as her grandchildren: Jessica Freeman, Reid Freeman, Holly Stormont and Trey Stormont, two step grandsons: Jack and Will Haley, and her favorite pups and lap-warmers, Harry and Honey Belle. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. (Online: http://alzheimers.emory.edu/support/donate-now.html or contact Courtney Harris at 404.727.5484, [email protected]) Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary