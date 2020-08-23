1/1
Louie Cowart
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWART, Louie Carlton Louie Carlton Cowart, 97, of McDonough passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Alpharetta, GA on November 30, 1922 to the late Selwyn and Lydia Cowart. Mr. Cowart was a proud US Navy Veteran serving during WW II. He was married to the late Catherine Williamson Cowart for 73 years. Louie worked for Delta Airlines for 35 years and retired as manager of Production and Control. After retiring Louie served as president of the Delta Pioneers. He was a deacon for Salem Baptist Church, formerly for McDonough Road Baptist Church and Hapeville First Baptist Church. Mr. Cowart is survived by his children, Wayne (Linda) Cowart of Flowery Branch, Dale Terwilliger of Buford, Marshall (Patricia) Cowart of Tallahassee, FL and Julie (Paul) Toms of Locust Grove. He has eight grandchildren, Keith (Kim) Cowart, Jennifer Cowart, Bud (Mimi) Terwilliger, Leigh (Clint) Walker, Danae (Andy) McBurney, Marissa Cowart (Eddie), Will (Elizabeth) Toms and Carson Toms. Also, four great grandchildren, Jackson, Isabelle, Ada and Wyatt and several nieces and nephews. Pastor Rick Statham will officiate a graveside service at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at College Park Cemetery in College Park, GA. Those desiring may send contributions in memory of Louie Cowart to Salem Baptist Church in McDonough, GA. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
7709148833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haisten Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved