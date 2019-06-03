ROBINSON, Jr., Louie Thomas Louie Thomas Robinson, Jr., age 86, died on June 1, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. He was born on August 31, 1932, in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Louie Thomas Robinson, Sr. and Esther Harris Robinson. A graduate of Jordan High School, he attended Georgia Southwestern College. In 1953, he married his college sweetheart, Gloria Callahan, and soon after began a stint in the army, serving in the Korean conflict. Once his service ended in 1955, he and his wife settled in Atlanta where he received a degree from Georgia State University in business administration while he worked at First National Bank. He also held a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He had a long and successful career at First National and later Wachovia as vice president. He retired in 1991. He was very active in his church and other organizations. He was a past president of the The Brookwood Rotary Club, served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and in many other capacities at various churches. His membership at the time of death was at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. To those who knew him, his greatest accomplishments were as husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. Survivors, in addition to his wife of 66 years, include a son, Tommy Robinson (Maidlene), Suwanee, Ga; a daughter, Pam Robinson Coombs (T.J.), Atlanta and Tignall, GA; two granddaughters, Kelsey Robinson Stone (Jeff), Edinburgh, Scotland, and Natalie Robinson (fianc? Taylor Trupia), Cumming, Ga.; two sisters, Betty Robinson and Ann Robinson Eckler (Richey), Elberton, GA; several nieces and nephews including Elizabeth Sasser (Kelly), Durham, NC, Katie Sulka (Jeffrey), Cumming, GA, and Steve Callahan ( Gail), Mobile, AL. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. The family wishes to express special appreciation to David Ingram and Live Oak Caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328; or Georgia Baptist Children's Home at 9250 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Palmetto, GA 30228. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 3 to June 4, 2019