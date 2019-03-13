CAMBRA, Louis After a battle with brain cancer, Louis Cambra passed away on March 11, 2019 with his family gathered around him. In the last few minutes of his life before he met his Savior, Jesus Christ, we sang You Are My Sunshine to him and prayed his departure to Heaven. He was born on December 30, 1930 in Maui, Hawaii as the oldest of a large family of 3 boys and 9 girls and is survived by all of them. They are located in Maui, Oregon, and Georgia. Louis was raised on Maui and joined the US Army on Sep 6, 1949 and was honorably discharged on Dec 24, 1952 with the rank of Sergeant. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Willingham Cambra, daughter Carol Cambra Smith and husband, Ken Smith, grandson, David Cambra Smith and wife Morgan, and their sons, Henry and Sadler. Also survived by grandson Benjamin Smith and wife Kelly and their children, Brighton, Salem and Shiah. Louis was a member of Canton First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Darby Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12, from 5 to 7 PM. A celebration of life will be held on March 13, at 11 AM at Darby Funeral Home. Internment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Wears Valley Ranch (www.wvr.org) or to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary