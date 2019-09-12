Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
303 4th Avenue
Decatur, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
303 4th Avenue
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Coleman Obituary
COLEMAN, Louis Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Louis Coleman, will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:30 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church, 303 4th Avenue, Decatur, GA with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM. Reverend Fred Banks, Interim Pastor, Officiating. He is survived by, a special and devoted friend of nearly seventeen years, Ms. Anna Bell Mattox; his son, Tarrance Coleman (Paula); two grandsons, Amir and Aron; his brother, Dawud Islam; one sister, Vivian (Richard) Buckner; one niece, Kalesia Merritt; one nephew, Dave Merritt; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:30 A.M Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now