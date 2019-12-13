|
DANIEL, L. Renard Mr. Louis Renard Daniel, age 81, of Decatur, GA, passed Dec. 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 AM, at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, GA., with remains placed instate at 10:30 AM. The Reverend Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Rev. Jesse Gordon, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Public viewing will be held Friday, 2 PM - 7 PM at the mortuary. The cortege will assemble at 10:30 AM, at 3111 Dogwood Ave., Decatur, GA 30034. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Ericka Daniel (Kevin Hopkins); sister, LaVerne Tatum; step-daughter, Kimberly Henry; four grandchildren, Erick DeLouis Daniel (Jordan), Jason Renard Elder, Kimcherria Henry, Arcadio Henry; niece, Tiffany Waters; two great-nephews, Jeffery Cook (Jewel), Dejon Waters, Jr.; extended Detroit family, and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019