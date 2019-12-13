Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
1879 Glenwood Avenue
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Daniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Daniel Obituary
DANIEL, L. Renard Mr. Louis Renard Daniel, age 81, of Decatur, GA, passed Dec. 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 AM, at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, GA., with remains placed instate at 10:30 AM. The Reverend Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Rev. Jesse Gordon, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Public viewing will be held Friday, 2 PM - 7 PM at the mortuary. The cortege will assemble at 10:30 AM, at 3111 Dogwood Ave., Decatur, GA 30034. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Ericka Daniel (Kevin Hopkins); sister, LaVerne Tatum; step-daughter, Kimberly Henry; four grandchildren, Erick DeLouis Daniel (Jordan), Jason Renard Elder, Kimcherria Henry, Arcadio Henry; niece, Tiffany Waters; two great-nephews, Jeffery Cook (Jewel), Dejon Waters, Jr.; extended Detroit family, and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -