Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Radcliffe Presbyterian Church
286 Hamilton E. Homes Dr.
N.W. Atlanta, GA
View Map
Louis Payne Obituary
PAYNE, Jr., Louis June 12, 2019 - October 14, 2019 In loving memory of the life and legacy of Mr. Louis Paul Payne, Jr., age 63, A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 11 AM, Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Homes Dr. N.W. Atlanta, GA 30318. Mr. Payne departed this earth to rest in peace with his heavenly Father and joins his wife, Janet L. Ross Payne in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Anne Payne. Visitation this evening from 7 9 PM, at Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W. Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349 - 3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
