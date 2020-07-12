1/
Louise Abrahamsen
ABRAHAMSEN, Louise Louise Abrahamsen, 92, died peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, July 5th, at Fountain Center for Alzheimer's Disease, in Atlanta, Georgia. She had been suffering from vascular dementia for 11 years. She leaves behind a daughter, Lois, and son, Paul, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been a resident of Vestal, NY prior to moving to Atlanta to be with her daughter. She loved being a nurse at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. She believed in the power of exercise. She was an avid bicyclist, swimmer, and walker well into her eighties. She was an active participant in the Southern Tier Bicycle Club. One of her favorite sayings was, "Lotion is motion." There will be no funeral services or memorials. She will be cremated and her ashes scattered over the ocean which she so loved. We will miss her.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
