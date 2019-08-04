|
CARTER-PING, Louise Louise Carter-Ping, of Union City and formerly of East Point, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 97. Mrs. Ping was a caring lady who loved God, her church, her family, and her many friends. She was born January 1, 1922 to the late Claud Watson Brock and Edna Inez Daniell Brock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Myron (Bill) Carter and her husband of 13 years, Chester (Chet) Ping. Her son Ray Carter and daughter Mary Ellen Overton also preceded her in death. She was very active in community service while living in East Point and Union City. In 1983, Mrs. Carter-Ping was named "Mrs. East Point". She was a faithful member of several Christian Churches in East Point, Peachtree City, Atlanta, and Fairburn. Mrs. Ping is survived by her granddaughter, Rebecca (Matthew) Smith and their 2 children, Adrianne and Connor of Austin, TX; grandson, Michael Carter Overton, Johnson City, TN; granddaughter, Katie Overton, Knoxville, TN; brother, Richard (June) Brock, Union City; sister, Mary (Don) Bowen, Waynesville, NC; loving caregiving niece, JeRie Wilson, Peachtree Corners; sister-in-law, Ammarie (Tommy) Wilson, Alpharetta; son-in-law, Randy (Rosemary) Overton, Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law, Deborah (Robert) Plunk, Mableton; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, the Glenn Carter family, Chester Rice family, and the Autumn Place friends. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Louise Carter-Ping will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Christian City Welcome Center, 7345 Red Oak Road, Union City, 30291 with Ministers Bob Tyler and Carl Ryden officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. The family request donations be sent to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, 30291, www.swchristiancare.org or Christian City. A full obituary is at www.carmichaelhemperleypeachtree.com. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019