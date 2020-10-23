It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the passing of Louise Palmer Earley on October 7, 2020, at the age of 106. She was residing at her home of almost 70 years where she lived a long and fulfilled life.Louise was born in Akron, Ohio on April 15, 1914, to William and Ethel Palmer and was the fourth of seven children. She was educated in Catholic schools and attended the University of Akron where she met Larry Earley whom she married in 1937. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and began many friendships that lasted throughout her life, both in Akron and Atlanta. She worked at O'Neil's department store in human resources for many years before she and Larry relocated to Atlanta in 1952. As devout Catholics, they were lifetime members of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven. Louise and another mother started the OLA Library at the parish school; she also worked at the Buckhead Public Library, and later served as secretary/treasurer for the Georgia Conference on Social Welfare. She was a lifelong member of the St. Patricia's Circle and a founding member of the Bonanza Investment Club. Smart, stylish, avid reader and bridge player, able to converse on any topic, wonderful letter writer, and consummate shopper, she taught us the value of hard work and a short afternoon nap.In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Larry Earley, and her grandson, Kevin Kinsey of Columbia, South Carolina. She is survived by her children, Terence Earley (Jessica) of Dallas, Texas; Michael Earley of Atlanta, Georgia; Patricia Kinsey of Columbia, South Carolina; and Elaine Cassard (Bill) of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Palmer Earley (Jan) of Austin, Texas; Marie Earley of Dallas, Texas; Michael Kinsey (Shauna) of Columbia, South Carolina; Charles Earley (Kristen) of Norman, Oklahoma; Patricia D'Andrea (Chris) of Ambler, Pennsylvania; and Alex Ochoa of Dallas, Texas; her great grandchildren, Palmer, Abbey, Reilly, Bryn, and Sophie; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers from Wellington Place of Serenity for their compassionate attention and devotion to her well being.Louise will be laid to rest next to Larry at a graveside service for the family at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society or an organization of your choice.She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.



