Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Louise Elliott Obituary
ELLIOTT, Louise Louise (Rodkey) Elliott, 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born in Lewistown, PA, daughter of the late Melvin and Gladys Rodkey. She resided there until she met Robert Hull Elliott, a paratrooper returning from W.W. II. They were married on April 8, 1945 and came to Robert's home in Atlanta the following day. She is survived by her son Robert H. (Bob) Elliott and his wife, Tina Elliott and daughter, Patti Diane Elliott and her husband Pinckney Purcell. Louise was a loving wife, mother and friend who in turn was loved by everyone who knew her. A service for the family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.agapehospicecare.net . A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 14, 2019
