GOSSAGE, Louise Leamons Louise Leamons Gossage, 101, passed away Friday July 19, 2019, at her senior independent living apartment in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Louise was born September 19, 1917 in Crossett, Arkansas to Henry King Leamons and Alma Dukes. During her youth, Louise, her parents and siblings moved often due to her father's numerous company relocations and enjoyed living in the small family oriented communities of Crossett, Stamps, Huttig, Thornton and Mountain Pine. She graduated from Hot Spring High School and immediately struck out to establish a working career. While working in the accounting department of Morrison's Cafeteria in Shreveport, LA, her outstanding math skills and attention to detail were recognized by management and she was subsequently asked to move to the corporate office in New Orleans in 1941. There she met and after a 2-year dating period married Howard Straughan Gossage November 19, 1944. In 1945 their one and only child, Phillip Duke Gossage, was born. In 1946 her husband, who was an agent with the US Treasury Department, was transferred to El Paso, Texas and in 1950 the family was transferred to Houston, Texas where they resided for the next 24 years. Several years after her husband's retirement Louise and Howard moved to Medford, Oregon in 1973 and she remained there for the next 32 years before she, then a widow, moved to the Atlanta area in 2005. Throughout her life she was a devoted Christian, faithfully attending services at First United Methodist Church in Medford for 31 years. Volunteering her time became a way of life, serving in various capacities at her churches and polling precincts during voting seasons. Louise was a voracious reader and dedicated brisk outdoor walker 6 days a week during the last 45 years of her life. Louise is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Henry Alma Leamons and Henry George Leamons, and her sister Alberta Nell Cross. She is survived by son, Phillip Duke Gossage of Johns Creek, GA, two grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Gossage Baker and Eric Matthew Gossage and great grandchildren Harrison Howard Gossage, Samuel Carleton Baker, Quinn Matthew Gossage, Phillip Sawyer Baker and Straughan Marie Baker, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial is planned beside her husband in the Siskiyou Memorial Park Cemetery, Medford, Oregon.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019