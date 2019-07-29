|
HARMON, Louise Louise Harmon age 90 of Milton passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1929 in the Ocee community to Jennie and Linton Rainwater. She was one of five girls. She graduated from Milton High School and attended Greenleaf Night School. She worked for American Mutual Insurance Company before working at Georgia Power Company for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Harmon. She is survived by her two sisters, Betty Stephens and Jane Birdsong; numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flower Ministry at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Harmon family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019