Services
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-0750
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
1920 - 2019
Louise Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Louise Allen Louise Allen Jackson, 98, a longtime resident of Atlanta died on Monday, the 7th of October 2019. Born in Vernon, Alabama on October 17, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Wilma Bickerstaff and Perry Allen. She lived in Birmingham, Alabama until moving to Atlanta in 1939. She became the wife of the late Grady M. Jackson in October 1945. Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker, a member of St. James United Methodist Church and volunteered for over 20 years as a Pink Lady at Piedmont Hospital. Her hobbies included sewing, golfing, fishing, and bridge. Surviving are her son, Jay Michael Jackson, daughter, Jenny Jackson Childs, grandchildren, Joni, William, John, Michael, and Steven, great-grandchildren, Savannah, Matthew, Makenzie, and Sawyer. Services will be held Thursday, the 17th of October 2019 at 3:30 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. James United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019
