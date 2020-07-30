LITTLE, Louise Taylor Louise Taylor Little, age 85, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1934, in McCaysville, GA. After graduation from high school, she attended Business College in Atlanta. She worked in a number of corporate offices in Atlanta, most notably at Marsh and McLennan, where she held the position of executive secretary to the president of the Atlanta office for many years. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Little, and sisters, Jo Lynn Kemp, Ruth Ann Harwell, and Frances Weaver. She is survived by nieces and nephews, to whom she was a treasured aunt. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens in Blue Ridge, GA.



