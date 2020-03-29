|
|
SWIEDLER, Louise Louise Helms Swiedler (AKA Beezie) born to Grover and Sara Helms in Griffin, Georgia on May 5, 1927, passed away on March 24, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was the widow of Jesse Dee Sasser Jr. and David L Swiedler. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Jesse Dee Sasser III and George M. Sasser, her siblings, Geta Helms, James Helms, Frances Helms Cook, Ruth Helms Miller and Sara Helms Leary. Louise is survived by granddaughters DeAnne Sasser Graff, husband Christopher Graff, Mandi Spivey, husband Jody Spivey, great grandchildren , sister in law, Grace Walker and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Fly high my Beez, you are my angel! I love you so very much! DeAnne
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020