Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Swiedler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Helms) Swiedler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise (Helms) Swiedler Obituary
SWIEDLER, Louise Louise Helms Swiedler (AKA Beezie) born to Grover and Sara Helms in Griffin, Georgia on May 5, 1927, passed away on March 24, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was the widow of Jesse Dee Sasser Jr. and David L Swiedler. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Jesse Dee Sasser III and George M. Sasser, her siblings, Geta Helms, James Helms, Frances Helms Cook, Ruth Helms Miller and Sara Helms Leary. Louise is survived by granddaughters DeAnne Sasser Graff, husband Christopher Graff, Mandi Spivey, husband Jody Spivey, great grandchildren , sister in law, Grace Walker and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Fly high my Beez, you are my angel! I love you so very much! DeAnne
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -