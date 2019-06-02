|
RAKESTRAW, Louvonia Homegoing Services for Ms. Louvonia Maye Rakestraw, of Decatur, will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 11:00 A.M. The Reverend Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Senior Pastor, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish, sons, Ranier Rakestraw, Brian Rakestraw; brother, Reuben L. Wingfield; and a host of other relatives and friends, who loved her dearly. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019
