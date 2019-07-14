McCLELLAND, Luanne Montgomery Age 63, passed away July 10, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, after a long, hard-fought, and courageous battle with colon cancer. Luanne was born on May 31, 1956, in Big Springs, Texas, to the late Marvin Lewis Montgomery and Angeline Haisten Hayes. Her father was a Captain in the United States Air Force, and they lived in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Okinawa, Japan. When he died while on active duty in 1965, her mother returned to Griffin, Georgia with Luanne and her two siblings, John and Marilisa. Luanne graduated from Griffin High School in 1974. She attended Valdosta State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and made many of her lifelong friends. She went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. Luanne married her husband, Denny, on January 30, 1982. They lived in Atlanta with their three children, Dennis, Mason, and Lauren. Luanne was a loving wife, a devoted mother, an adoring grandmother, a supportive daughter, a caring sister, and a true friend to all. Through the years, she was involved in many of her children's activities. She was the PTA President at High Point Elementary School, a team mom for various sports teams, and her children's greatest supporter and cheerleader. Years later, Luanne found her own success at Ridgeview Institute in Smyrna, and she found great joy and purpose in mentoring others throughout their own obstacles at Ridgeview. Luanne was an active member of the Women's Community Bible Study at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, and she served as a Small Group Leader. Above all, Luanne's greatest joy was spending time with her two granddaughters, Molly and Emma, and watching them grow. Luanne is remembered for her strong faith and positive attitude that she held onto every day of her life. She is survived by her husband, Denny McClelland; her children: Dennis McClelland (Tessa), Mason McClelland, and Lauren McClelland Darden (Tad); her granddaughters, Molly and Emma McClelland; her siblings: John Montgomery (Jane) and Marilisa McGrath; her brother-in-law, Walter McCelland (Kathy); as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Lewis Montgomery, her mother, Angeline Haisten Hayes, and her stepfather, Zach Clark Hayes III. A celebration of Luanne's life will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, with Reverend Doctor Chuck Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Williams Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Piedmont Cancer Institute or Ridgeview Institute. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019