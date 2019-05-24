SPARKS, Lucas Lucas Kenneth Sparks, 25, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1993 and was raised in Jonesboro, GA. Lucas attended Fayette County Schools and graduated with Honors from Sandy Creek High School in 2012 where he excelled academically, in the Drama Club and for a short time on the football field. He went on to attend the University of Georgia where he studied Communications. At the time of his death, he had made his home in Marietta, GA and was employed by Vonage Business Systems in Atlanta while aspiring to become a famous author. Lucas is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Marnie (DeMuth) Sparks; his brother and best friend, Grant Sparks; his half-sister Erica Sparks and a niece and nephew; several loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and many dear friends, all whom he cherished and who deeply love him. His family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM on May 26, 2019 at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville. A service to honor Lucas will follow at 4:00 PM. There will be a reception for family and friends at 6:00 PM at Azalea Estates, 105 Autumn Glen Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests donations to the Fayette County Humane Society, https://fayettehumane.org/, or the Lifelink Foundation of Georgia, https://www.lifelinkfoundation.org/. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019