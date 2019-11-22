Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Crumby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Crumby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Crumby Obituary
CRUMBY, Lucille Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lucille Frances Hairston Crumby, age 98, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at Saint Philip AME Church-240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Senior Pastor Rev. William D. Watley, PhD, Eulogist. Her memories will forever be cherished by her children, grandchildren, her sister, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other dear relatives, and friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404)241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -