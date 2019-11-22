|
|
CRUMBY, Lucille Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lucille Frances Hairston Crumby, age 98, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at Saint Philip AME Church-240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Senior Pastor Rev. William D. Watley, PhD, Eulogist. Her memories will forever be cherished by her children, grandchildren, her sister, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other dear relatives, and friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404)241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019