H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
MARSHALL, Lucille Jennett Lucille Jennett Marshall, 81, of Hiawassee, GA, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Services for Jennett will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, GA, on Wednesday June 26th at 11:00am. The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 25th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Jennett is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Lawrence "Red" Marshall; brother David Pursell and wife Dot of Jacksonville, FL; Sister-in-law Patricia Ferguson of Temple, TX; 3 Daughters: Kay Klutchko and husband Dave of Harvey's Lake, PA, Melanie Watson and husband Joe of Kennesaw, GA, and Beverly VanMiddlesworth and husband Marc of Peachtree Corners, GA; 2 Grandsons: Howard Whiteley of Meshoppen, PA, and Jared VanMiddlesworth of Peachtree Corners, GA; Great-Grandson Jayden Whiteley of Meshoppen, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 22, 2019
